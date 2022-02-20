Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Before publishing the information about political candidates by the Association for Democratic Reforms, it is checked at three levels, so that there is no scope for any mistake. “We believe that it is essential for democracy that every voter knows his/her candidate very well,” ADR member Sudhir Pal added while speaking in a special program of Vishvas News, the fact checking website of Dainik Jagran.

Under Vishvas News' campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022', the voters of Lucknow were given training on fact checking on Sunday. Along with this, an appeal was also made to them to cast their votes.



ADR member Sudhir Pal while addressing the participants said that it is the right of the public to know.

“Traditional media have gate keepers. Information flows only after fact-checking, but this is not the case in social media where the reader, the writer and the editor are all one man,” he said. “Fake content is spreading more due to the boom of social media,” he added.

In the webinar, Dr. Sanjay Johri, Director, Amity School of Communication said that through some online tools, fake content can be identified and stopped. At the same time, Supreme Court lawyer Sanjay Kumar said that apart from the code of conduct, giving wrong or malicious messages can also come under the category of crime under the IT Act. If a candidate gives any kind of malicious message or information, then there is also a provision of punishment under the IT Act.

In the program, Professor of Career Medical College, Dr. Ashish Verma said that amidst the initial waves of Covid, much of the fake content went viral on social media regarding its treatment. “Due to fake messages, there was confusion among the people. People were not getting ready for the vaccine. People had to be persuaded to believe in it,” he said.



Head of Mass Communication of Modern Girls College of Professional Studies Prof. Sunaina Asthana said that one must first check the message before forwarding it further. “Once the message is verified, it can go a long way in preventing fake content,” she said.



Assembly elections are being held in five states of the country including Uttar Pradesh. Vishvas News, through an online workshop, is training the voters to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections. The 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign brings together top experts from the field of elections, medicine and education along with a fact checker. While conducting the webinar that was held on Sunday for Lucknow, fact checkers Sharad Prasad Asthana and Pragya Shukla of Vishvas News gave information about the online tools of fact check.



It is worth noting that Vishvas News, the fact checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, is working to make voters aware in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in the midst of assembly elections. Vishvas News is making a strong appeal to the voters to vote by being careful of rumors and taking health-related precautions.

Voters of the entire state including Gorakhpur and Varanasi can register for the upcoming webinar by visiting Vishwas News website www.vishvasnews.com.

