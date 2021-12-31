Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Months before the beginning of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax (I-T) department, which functions under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on Friday conducted an early morning raid at the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Pushpraj Jain 'Pammi' in Kannauj.

"Following party president Akhilesh Yadav's announcement at press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government conducted a raid at the residence of Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain. The BJP is afraid. People will teach them a lesson," the Samajwadi Party alleged.

This comes days after the I-T department conducted raids at businessman Peeyush Jain's premises in Kanpur and Kannauj and recovered Rs 196 crore in cash, 23 kg gold and huge quantity of sandalwood oil. Jain, who owns petrol pumps, had recently launched a 'Samajwadi Party perfume' ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The raids led to the beginning of a war of words between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Kanpur, had taken a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying, "boxes filled with notes have come out. The people of Kanpur understand business and trade well. Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see."

However, Akhilesh has categorically denied any link between his party and Peeyush and mockingly said the BJP got "its own businessman" raided "by mistake". He also wondered that "when all the resources are with the BJP today, who else can have such a huge amount of cash" and claimed that the CDR (call detail record) of the businessman's phone would reveal the names of several leaders of the saffron party, "who were in touch with him".

"By mistake, the BJP got its own businessman raided. Instead of SP leader Pushpraj Jain, it got Piyush Jain raided," he said. "Even television channels that were flashing the news that the house of an SP man has been raided when the raids started realised by afternoon that it was not true and hence, stopped saying it."

