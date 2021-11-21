Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: It is widely believed that a picture speaks a thousand words and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath definitely does. In the picture, which was shared by Adityanath on his social media accounts, PM Modi could be seen walking side by side with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister with his arms behind him.

"We have moved on with a promise to sacrifice our body and mind. We are determined to create a new sun and go further than the skies-to build a new India," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi while sharing the picture.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

The picture is seen as a reply to opposition leaders who had questioned the relationship between Adityanath and PM Modi after a picture went viral on social media where the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was seen walking alone on the Purvanchal Expressway while the Prime Minister walked away in his convoy.

'Tumse na ho payega'

The opposition leaders, however, have called PM Modi's picture with Adityanath a step to misguide people of Uttar Pradesh, saying it won't help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls in the state.

"In politics, sometimes things are done for the sake of the world. Like reluctantly putting a hand on the shoulder, walking a few steps together," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi.

SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria also took a jibe at the picture, saying "after seeing the work done by the SP government in Lucknow and UP, PM Modi told the chief minister tumse na ho payega, aayenge to Akhilesh hi".

In Uttar Pradesh, assembly elections are slated to take place in early 2022. Ahead of the elections, several unconfirmed media reports have claimed that there's a rift between the top BJP brass and Adityanath. However, the BJP has dismissed all such reports, saying PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda have full faith in Adityanath.

"The prime minister holds Yogi Adityanath in high regard. His governance model is excellent and he has a clean image. There is no question of him being changed," News18 quoted BJP sources as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma