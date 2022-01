Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Moments after, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav gave a cheeky response on his family member joining the saffron party.

"Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding...Netaji (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to convince her," he said.

