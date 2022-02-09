New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: With a population of 13,28,322, Hapur is a district that was recently formed in Uttar Pradesh. The district is 60 km away from Delhi and is situated on the Ganges river. On September 28, 2011, Hapur was announced as a district named Panchsheel Nagar by former Chief Minister Mayawati. However, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav changed the name to ‘Hapur District’. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to take place from tomorrow (February 10).

Hapur has three assembly constituencies - Dhaulana, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar

Hapur Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Hapur Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Dhaulana Assembly constituency 2022 :

Dhaulana Assembly constituency is constituency No. 58 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Aslam Choudhary, who hails from the Bahujan Samaj Party is the current MLA from Dhaulana.

List of Candidates in 2022- Dhaulana

INC: Arvind Sharma

BJP: Dharmesh Tomar

SP: Aslam Ali

BSP: Wasid Pradhan

Hapur Assembly constituency 2022 :

Hapur Assembly constituency is constituency No. 59 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The current MLA of Hapur is Vijay Pal (Aadhti) from Bhartiya Janata Party.

List of Candidates in 2022- Hapur

INC: Smt. Bhawna Valmiki

BJP: Vijay Pal Aadti

SP: Manish Kumar Singh alias Monu

RLD: Gajraj Singh

Garhmukteshwar Assembly constituency 2022 :

Garhmukteshwar Assembly constituency is constituency No. 60 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The current MLA of Hapur is Kamal Singh Malik from BJP.

List of Candidates in 2022-Garhmukteshwar

INC: Abha Chaudhary

BJP: Harendra Choudhary Tevatiya

SP: Ravindra Chaudhary

RLD: Mohammad Arif

