New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: With a population of 13,28,322, Hapur is a district that was recently formed in Uttar Pradesh. The district is 60 km away from Delhi and is situated on the Ganges river. On September 28, 2011, Hapur was announced as a district named Panchsheel Nagar by former Chief Minister Mayawati. However, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav changed the name to ‘Hapur District’. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to take place from tomorrow (February 10).
Hapur has three assembly constituencies - Dhaulana, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar
Hapur Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022
Hapur Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.
Dhaulana Assembly constituency 2022 :
Dhaulana Assembly constituency is constituency No. 58 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Aslam Choudhary, who hails from the Bahujan Samaj Party is the current MLA from Dhaulana.
List of Candidates in 2022- Dhaulana
INC: Arvind Sharma
BJP: Dharmesh Tomar
SP: Aslam Ali
BSP: Wasid Pradhan
Hapur Assembly constituency 2022 :
Hapur Assembly constituency is constituency No. 59 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The current MLA of Hapur is Vijay Pal (Aadhti) from Bhartiya Janata Party.
List of Candidates in 2022- Hapur
INC: Smt. Bhawna Valmiki
BJP: Vijay Pal Aadti
SP: Manish Kumar Singh alias Monu
RLD: Gajraj Singh
Garhmukteshwar Assembly constituency 2022 :
Garhmukteshwar Assembly constituency is constituency No. 60 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The current MLA of Hapur is Kamal Singh Malik from BJP.
List of Candidates in 2022-Garhmukteshwar
INC: Abha Chaudhary
BJP: Harendra Choudhary Tevatiya
SP: Ravindra Chaudhary
RLD: Mohammad Arif
