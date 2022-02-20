Gorakhpur | Jagran News Desk: India's leading fact checking website Vishvas News’ initiative called 'Sach Ke Saathi: Vidhan Sabha Election 2022' is reaching Gorakhpur on Monday. Vishvas News strongly appeals to the voters to vote while being careful of rumors and taking health-related precautions. Assembly elections are being held in five states of the country including in Uttar Pradesh.

Vishvas News is training voters through online workshops to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections. In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, along with a fact checker, voters will be exposed to top experts related to elections, medicine and education.

In this special online program of Vishvas News, Major General Anil Verma of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), temporary Lok Adalat judge and Patron of Heritage Foundation Dr. Anita Agarwal and physician Dr. Kiran Tiwari will join as experts.

Pallavi Mishra and Gaurav Tiwari, the fact checkers of Vishvas News will conduct the webinar. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma