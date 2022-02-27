Lucknow | Jagran Elections Desk: The voting for the 5th phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is set to take place on Sunday, February 27. The voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls during the fifth phase of the state assembly elections.
There are a total of 692 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of polling and their fate will be decided by 2.24 crore voters. The districts going to the polls on Sunday include Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.
Here's all you need to know about Gonda
BJPs Kirti Vardhan Singh is the sitting MP from Gonda who had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Vinod Kumar by a margin of over 1,50,000 votes in 2019. Gonda has five assembly segments: Utraula, Mehnaun, Gonda, Mankapur and Gaura.
Utraula
Samajwadi Party: Hasib Khan
BSP: Ram Pratap
AIMIM: Abdul Mannan
BJP: Rampratap Verma alias Shashikant Verma
Congress: Dhirendra Pratap Singh
Mehnaun
BSP: Shiv Kumar
Congress: Qutubuddin Khan Diamond
BJP: Vinay Kumar
SP: Nandita Shukla
Gonda
BSP: Mohammad Zaki
BJP: Prateek Bhushan Singh
SP: Suraj Singh
Congress: Rama Kashyap
Mankapur
BSP: Shyam Narayan
SP: Ramesh Chandra
Congress: Santosh
BJP: Ramapati Shastri
Gaura
BSP: Nigar Fatma
Congress: Ram Pratap Singh
SP: Sanjay Kumar
BJP: Prabhat Kumar Verma
State's Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the fifth phase ended at 6 pm on Friday.
The voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. A total of 57 constituencies will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3 and the remaining 54 seats in the last and seventh phase on March 7.
