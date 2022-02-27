Lucknow | Jagran Elections Desk: The voting for the 5th phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is set to take place on Sunday, February 27. The voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls during the fifth phase of the state assembly elections.

There are a total of 692 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of polling and their fate will be decided by 2.24 crore voters. The districts going to the polls on Sunday include Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

Here's all you need to know about Gonda

BJPs Kirti Vardhan Singh is the sitting MP from Gonda who had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Vinod Kumar by a margin of over 1,50,000 votes in 2019. Gonda has five assembly segments: Utraula, Mehnaun, Gonda, Mankapur and Gaura.

Utraula

Samajwadi Party: Hasib Khan

BSP: Ram Pratap

AIMIM: Abdul Mannan

BJP: Rampratap Verma alias Shashikant Verma

Congress: Dhirendra Pratap Singh

Mehnaun

BSP: Shiv Kumar

Congress: Qutubuddin Khan Diamond

BJP: Vinay Kumar

SP: Nandita Shukla

Gonda

BSP: Mohammad Zaki

BJP: Prateek Bhushan Singh

SP: Suraj Singh

Congress: Rama Kashyap

Mankapur

BSP: Shyam Narayan

SP: Ramesh Chandra

Congress: Santosh

BJP: Ramapati Shastri

Gaura

BSP: Nigar Fatma

Congress: Ram Pratap Singh

SP: Sanjay Kumar

BJP: Prabhat Kumar Verma

State's Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the fifth phase ended at 6 pm on Friday.

The voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. A total of 57 constituencies will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3 and the remaining 54 seats in the last and seventh phase on March 7.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma