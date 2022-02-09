Noida | Jagran News Desk: The district of Gautam Buddha Nagar was established in 1997 by splitting away sections of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahar. Dadri and Bisrakh blocks were cut out of Gaziabad District, while Dankaur and Jewar blocks were carved out of Bulandshahar District. 18 more villages from Bulandshahar have been carved away and are now part of Dankaur and Jewar.

The history of this region can be traced back to Tretayug (Ramayan Kaal), since Bisrakh, the birthplace of Rawan's father, Viseswa Rishi, is located here. Dankaur was the Dronacharya's Ashram in Dwapar Yug (Mahabharat Kaal), where Kaurav and Pandav received their Astra and Shastra instruction. This is also the home of Eklavaya, Dronacharya's pupil. India's freedom struggle was heavily influenced by people from this region.

GB Nagar district has a total area of 1,442 sq. km. and a population of 16,48000. The district has 423 villages.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has three assembly constituencies - Noida, Dadri and Jewar.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Gautam Buddha Nagar Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Gautam Buddha Nagar Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Assembly Constituency List 2022

Noida Assembly constituency is constituency No. 61 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and falls under the GB Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is the present MLA of Noida since 2017. The 2022 Assembly Elections in the Noida Constituency are scheduled to be held on Feb 10.

List of Candidates in 2022- Noida

BJP: Pankaj Singh

INC: Pankhuri Pathak

BSP: Kriparam Sharma

SP: Sunil Chaudhary

Dadri Assembly constituency 2022

Dadri Assembly constituency is constituency No. 62 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and falls under the GB Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Tejpal Singh Nagar is the present MLA of Dadri. The 2022 Assembly Elections in the Dadri Constituency are scheduled to be held on Feb 10.

List of Candidates in 2022- Dadri

BJP: Tejpal Singh Nagar

INC: Deepak Bhati Chotiwala

SP: Raj Kumar

BSP: Manveer Singh Bhati

Jewar Assembly constituency 2022

Jewar Assembly constituency is constituency No. 63 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and falls under the GB Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Dhirendra Singh is the present MLA of Jewar. The 2022 Assembly Elections in the Jewar Constituency are scheduled to be held on Feb 10.

List of Candidates in 2022- Jewar

BJP: Dhirendra Singh

INC: Manoj Chaudhary

RLD: Avtar Singh Bhadana

BSP: Narendra Bhati Dada

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta