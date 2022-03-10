Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The BJP led by PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to conquer Uttar Pradesh, a first in India’s biggest state where a party has retained power for the second consecutive time. While BJP is currently leading at 247 of state’s 403 assembly segments, the headline grabber baahubali leaders of the state had thrown their hats into the electoral well.

Here’s a look at the leaders who were either jailed or heavily tainted and the trend of their performance in Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022:

Nahid Hasan

Samajwadi Party’s Nahid Hasan is trailing by over 8,000 votes against BJP’s Mriganka Singh from Kairana constituency after 22 rounds of counting. Nahid Hasan was jailed in January 2022 under Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act or Gangsters Act, and contested elections from jail itself.

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party heavyweight Azam Khan, after eight rounds of voting, is leading from his traditional stronghold of Rampur by a decisive margin of over 35,000 votes. BJP had fielded Akash Saxena (Honey) who had managed to garner 5035 seats.

As of February 2022, Azam Khan has 87 pending cases filed against him, including the contentious land grab case. He is currently lodged in Sitapur jail.

Abdullah Azam Khan

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan who contested against BJP ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Haider Ali Khan alias Hamza Mian, is leading from Suar constituency in Rampur seat by a margin of over 19,000 votes, after eight rounds of counting.

Abdullah Azam Khan is alleged to have faked his birth date to contest polls. He is also a co-accused in a number of cases filed against his father Azam Khan.

Abbas Ansari

Son of criminal-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas Ansari is leading from Mau constituency by over 22,000 votes. Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a Samajwadi Party ally, had fielded junior Mukhtar Ansari from Mau.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya

Gangster-turned politician Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya is leading from his traditional bastion of Kunda by a margin of over 13,000 votes, after 13 rounds of counting.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma