Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday released Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll manifesto titled 'Lok Kapyan Sankalp Patra 2022' for the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In its manifesto, the BJP said it will impose a 10-year punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for those indulging in 'love jihad' if it returns to power in the state.

In order to woo the farmers in the aftermaths of the farmers' protest, the saffron party also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation, saying it will launch a Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sichai Yojana at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

The BJP also promised subsidy for small farmers for borewells, tubewells, ponds and tanks, and a Rs 5,000 crore renewal plan for sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh. Wheat and paddy will also be made available at minimum support price (MSP) in five years, it promised.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma