Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The BJP led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, has stormed into power once again, a first for India’s largest state in 37 years when the same party won elections for a second consecutive term. While none of the Exit Polls predicted an ouster of BJP from Uttar Pradesh, many had forecasted that riding on Farmers’ distress and alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Samajwadi Party (SP) may ensure that the BJP just hovers around the majority mark. However, smashing all the scepticism, the BJP together with its allies has already closed the mark of 270 of 403 seats in the state assembly in Lucknow.

How Yogi Adityanath ironed BJP’s path to victory in UP:

Farmers protests and unscathed electoral footprint of the BJP

BJP was able to project the repeal of three contentious farm laws as its modus operandi to deal with popular dissent of farmers. While SP-RLD alliance did dent BJP’s seat figures in western UP, the saffron party emerged largely unscathed from the ground impact of farmers’ protest that went for over a year.

Law and Order

Yogi Adityanath’s strong arm approach towards maintaining law and order widely led to the perception of an anti-riotist approach of his administration. The much contentious and equally controversial decision to confiscate the properties of the vandals, although challenged in the Courts during the anti-CAA protests, also resulted in a positive outlook towards the Yogi government.

‘Dugna Anaaj’ during COVID-19 pandemic

One of the most populist decisions taken by Yogi Adityanath government in connivance with Centre, was its decision to distribute free food grains during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government said that 10 kg of free food grains and edible oil were provided to nearly 15 crore families in Uttar Pradesh. The 2 schemes will continue till Holi.

Opposition’s inability to redeem UP government’s COVID-19 response

The photographic symbolism of the most horrific phase of COVID-19 pandemic was seen in Uttar Pradesh in the months of April and May last year. The opposition leaders, whether Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Mayawati, failed to communicate to Uttar Pradesh voters about Uttar Pradesh government’s COVID-19 response during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma