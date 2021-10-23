New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sounding the poll bugle for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday kicked off Congress' Pratigya Yatra in UP's Barabanki and announced seven big promises of her party if elected to power in the upcoming polls. Priyanka said that the yatras will take three different routes -- Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli — from October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, "Hum Vachan Nibhayenge".

Pitching the right note amid the massive uproar against the BJP over their handling of the farmers' protest, Priyanka Gandhi announced that Congress, if elected to power in UP Polls 2022, will completely waive off loans of farmers. She also promised that her party will provide free e-Scooty and mobile phones for school girls. Apart from these, she said that Congress will also provide financial relief to poor families and relief on electricity bills.

“Some key promises of our manifesto are free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, farm loan waiver, Rs 25,000 per year to poor families, electricity bill half for all and full waiver of pending electricity bills of Covid period,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the face of Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, said that the Congress will also give Rs 2, 500 MSP for wheat, government jobs to 20 lakh people and Rs 25,000 to families to help them overcome their financial losses during the coronavirus crisis. Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka said a separate manifesto will be brought for the women in a week's time.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi announced that the Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the state. She further said that these tickets will be allocated on the basis of merit and not on caste and religion.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion. I have taken this decision for women's empowerment. There is no other political motive, agenda behind this decision, we want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power," Priyanka had said.

Earlier while starting the Pratigya Yatra in Barabanki, Priyanka Gandhi also interacted with women farmers. Priyanka Gandhi said, "I want to understand their (women farmers') working conditions, how they are raising their daughters and if they are able to educate them".

During the Pratigya Yatras, Congress will communicate its 'seven pledges' to the people in the state, apart from its election manifesto. Priyanka Gandhi will also interact with the public regarding these pledges. The 'Pratigya Yatra' will cover 12,000 kilometres. Various press conferences, 'nukkad sabhas', temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas etc will be held during the yatra.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan