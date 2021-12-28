Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and also rode the new metro train at IIT Kanpur metro station and became the first passenger of the service. He was accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country and stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project alongside the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, the Prime Minister said that the "double engine" government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are working with double speed, without wasting any time for the development of the State.

"Today is Tuesday and with the blessings of Hanuman Ji, another golden chapter is being added to the development of UP. Today Kanpur has got metro connectivity and connected to Bina Refinery."

"Today, Kanpur has finally got its own metro service. I travelled via the metro and it was truly a memorable experience for me. I congratulate the people of Kanpur on achieving this feat," said PM Modi.

He further said that the previous government in Uttar Pradesh did not work towards the development of the region and wasted so many years. But now, we are not wasting a single minute and will take the State to great heights. "The double engine government that is running in Uttar Pradesh today is trying to make up for the loss of time in the past. We are working at double speed," said PM Modi.

Prior to the inauguration of the metro line, PM Modi had addressed the 54th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, PM Modi told the fresh graduates to show impatience to make India self-reliant.

He also asked IIT graduates to chooses challenge over comfort and urged them to start working now for the kind of India they want in the next 25 years, saying a lot of time has already been wasted and said India too had started its new journey after Independence.

“By the time 25 years were completed, a lot of work should have been done for standing on our own feet. But a lot of time has been wasted. The country has lost a lot of time, two generations have gone by and so we should not miss even two moments now," he said.

The PM said many people will tell the students to take shortcuts for convenience. “But my advice would be that you don't choose comfort. Choose challenge because whether you want it or not there are bound to be challenges in life and those who run away from them become victims," he said.

He told students that they have to take over the reins of the country's development and start work on it right now. “It is the responsibility of all of you to give direction to the country for the next 25 years, to give momentum to the country," he said.

Modi said the country is standing on the threshold of “immense opportunities”, which brought big responsibilities as well. He said these responsibilities also represented dreams for the country. “You and your generation have got the opportunity to realise those dreams and make a modern India."

“I want that you should also be impatient for atmanirbhar Bharat. Self-reliant India is the core of complete Independence where we are not reliant on anyone," he said, invoking Swami Vivekananada.

In this 75th year of Independence the country has more than 75 unicorns and over 50,000 startups, the PM said. Of these 10,000 have emerged only in the last six months, he added. Today, India has emerged as the second largest startup hub in the world, he said.

