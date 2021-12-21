New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Speaking at an event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed his government's move to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21 years in the country. He took a jibe at the Opposition parties by saying that some people have trouble accepting this decision taken to empower women.

Addressing the rally of around two lakh women in Prayagraj, Prime Minister Modi said "Union Cabinet has taken a decision to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 yrs to 21 yrs. We're making efforts to make this happen as the women want that they should get time to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision."

In a bid to woo the women voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, PM Modi also highlighted the other contributions of the BJP government towards the welfare of women.

PM Modi said before the BJP came to power in the state, there was "mafia raj" and "goonda raj" in the state. "Women bore the brunt of this and could not move about freely. Yogi Adityanath cracked down on such elements and today, women can move about freely and securely. UP now has safety and security and immense possibilities. It can no longer be pushed back," he added.

PM Modi visited Prayagraj to transfer money in the accounts of Self Help Groups, Bank Sakhis and beneficiaries of Kanya Sumangala Yojana under his cash scheme for the women of the poll-bound state. He also laid the foundation stone of 202 take home ration plants, each costing approximately Rs 1 crore (including the civil works).

PM Modi said that these schemes are designed to empower women. The Prime Minister said that the Bank Sakhi programme has increased employment opportunities for women and brought banking to the doorstep. He informed that transactions worth Rs 75,000 crore were taking place through Bank Sakhis.

Talking about the take home ration plants, PM Modi said that this would ensure nourishment to women and also benefit farmers since the food grains would be purchased from them for the plants.

"The flow of development and women empowerment will not stop now, and this has been shown by UP," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that self-help groups had made women 'Atmanirbhar'. He said that his government has taken several steps for benefitting women. "We abolished the practice of triple talaq for Muslim sisters. We set up over 700 fast track courts for rape cases and we also removed the ban on women working in mining sector," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Prayagraj was a symbol of women power because Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati were present here. Earlier, the Prime Minister interacted with representatives from various groups and heard their problems and took feedback about the change in their lives. BJP's women MPs from UP were also present on the occasion.

(With inputs from IANS)

