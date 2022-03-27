Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Following its abysmal show in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday dissolved the party's entire executive body, except the posts of state president, assembly speaker, and district president.

In a high-level meeting to review the party's humiliating defeat, the BSP also appointed Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand as its national coordinator. The party has also appointed three chief coordinators - Munkad Ali from Meerut, Rajkumar Gautam from Bulandshahr, and Vijay Kumar from Azamgarh.

"The meeting is called upon to discuss the performance of the party in 2022 Assembly elections. In the previous elections in 2017 too, though we attained a lesser number of seats, we had 1.9 per cent more votes than Samajwadi Party," BSP's Umashankar Singh Balla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BSP had gained a full majority in Uttar Pradesh in 2007 assembly polls. However, since then, the party's performance has been miserable. This time, it managed to bag just one seat with a 12.88 per cent vote share as Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state.

On March 11, Mayawati had admitted that her party's rout in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election was a "lesson". However, the BSP supremo had asked party workers to not feel discouraged, promising to make a comeback.

"We should learn from it, introspect, and carry forward our party movement, and come back to power," Mayawati had said. "Before 2017, BJP did not have a good stake in Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, today, Congress is also undergoing the same phase as BJP... UP election result is a lesson for us to continue putting in efforts."

BSP fields Guddu Jamali for Azamgarh bypoll

The BSP on Sunday also fielded Shah Alam, alias Guddu Jamali, as its candidate for the by-elections to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, which was recently vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh had resigned from the seat on March 22 after he decided to retain the Karhal assembly seat which he won in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, beating Union Minister SP Singh Baghel by over 60,000 votes.

This was the first assembly election Akhilesh had contested. During his tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he was a member of the state legislative council.

