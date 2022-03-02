Sonbhadra | Jagran News Desk: Taking a swipe at opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded 'Operation Ganga' and said the country could evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine because of its "rising power". Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, the Prime Minister said his government would not spare any effort to bring stranded Indians back home.

"We're making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Thousands of citizens brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its 4 ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to safely evacuate our nationals stuck in Ukraine, for which we are running Operation Ganga," the Prime Minister added.

India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate the stranded Indian citizens and students from Ukraine that has been invaded by Russia. So far, over 1,000 Indians have returned, but several are still stuck inside the war-hit country.

Questioning the opposition for mocking 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyan' and 'Make in India', PM Modi said those who questioned the valour of India Armed Forces cannot make India strong.

"People who mock 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyan' insult our (defence) forces. Such dynasts can never strengthen India. They are the same people who spread rumours about the country's COVID vaccines," PM Modi said.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh will go to the sixth phase of the polling in the ongoing state Assembly elections, determining the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts of the state.

Of the total 57, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had domination in the last elections in 2017. The BJP had won 46 seats while Apna Dal had won one seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won five seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had won one seat each respectively.

The 10 districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

With inputs from ANI

