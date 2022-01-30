Lucknow | Jagran Election Desk: Amid preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, a unique demand from one of the villages near its capital Lucknow has come up by voters who refuse to participate in the voting until their demands are met.

The Chaina village in Malihabad, on the outskirts of Lucknow, has put up a demand concerning monkeys ahead of the elections. The residents have said that they will boycott the polls unless monkeys are driven out of their village. The Chaina village has about 300 voters in a population of about 650.

Jitendra Dixit, a local resident, says: "'Bandar bhagao, vote pao' is our slogan for this election. Monkeys are a major problem here. Over a dozen residents and children have been bitten by monkeys in the past one week."Monkeys invade kitchens and spoil the food. We are forced to keep the children indoors. The people are living in a state of fear and our pleas to the administration have fallen on deaf ears."

This unique demand by voters has now become of the election issues in the area for the upcoming polls. The State Election office has now taken cognisance of the problem and has directed the district administration to take immediate steps to solve the problem.A district official has said that they will send a 'langur' along with its owner to the village. The presence of langur will drive away monkeys.

The villagers, however, want the monkeys to be caught and released in some other forest area. "Langurs can be a temporary measure but we want the monkeys to be caught, not just driven away, because they will return sooner than later," says Dixit.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the 5th phase on February 27, the 6th phase on March 3, and the last phase on March 7. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha