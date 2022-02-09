Baghpat | Jagran News Desk: Baghpat was once called 'Vyagprastha' - the land of tigers because of the tiger population discovered several centuries ago. There are numerous different accounts of how the city got its name. According to one legend, the city's original name was 'Vyagprasth,' while another version claims the name comes from the Hindi term 'Vakyaprasth,' which means 'site of giving speeches.' During the Mughal Era, the city was eventually named 'BAGHPAT' or 'BAGPAT'. Following the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, the city gained prominence and became the administrative centre of Tehsil Baghpat.

Baghpat is located on the banks of the Yamuna river. It is 52 kilometres from Meerut City and 40 kilometres from Delhi on the major Delhi-Sharanpur Highway. Baghpat is a rectangular district with a north-south orientation rather than an east-west one. It is only around 40 kilometres from the national capital, New Delhi.

Baghpat district has three assembly constituencies - Chhaprauli, Baraut and Bagpat.

Baghpat Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Baghpat Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Baghpat Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Baghpat Assembly constituency list 2022

Chhaprauli Assembly constituency is constituency No. 50 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is situated in Baghpat district and comes under the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Sahender Singh Ramala, who is from BJP, is the current MLA of Chhaprauli.

List of Candidates in 2022 - Chhaprauli

BJP: Sahender Singh Ramala

INC: Mohd. Yunus

BSP: Mohammad Shahin Chaudhary

RLD: Ajay Kumar

Baraut Assembly constituency 2022

Baraut Assembly constituency is constituency No. 51 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is situated in Baghpat district and comes under the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Krishanpal Malik, who is from BJP, is the current MLA from Baraut.

List of Candidates in 2022 - Baraut

INC: Rahul Kashyap

BJP: Krishanpal Malik

RLD: Jaiveer Singh Tomar

BSP: Ankit Sharma

Baghpat Assembly constituency 2022

Baghpat Assembly constituency is constituency No. 52 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is situated in Baghpat district and comes under the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Yogesh Dhama, who is from BJP, is the current MLA from Baghpat.

List of Candidates in 2022 - Baghpat

INC: Anil Dev Tyagi

BJP: Yogesh Dhama

RLD: Ahmad Hameed

BSP: Arun Kasana

