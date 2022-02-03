Bulandshahr | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday once again tried to woo Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh and said he will be outside and "Azam Khan will be inside" if the Samajwadi Party (SP) wins the 2022 assembly polls.

"In the past, Akhilesh had made Jayant Chaudhary sit with him. Jayant feels that if his government is formed, he will be heard. Jayant, don't misunderstand, the person who did not listen to his father and uncle, what will he listen to you," Shah said while addressing a rally in Bulandshahr.

This is Shah's second attempt to woo the RLD chief. However, Jayant has completely ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and warned that the saffron party should not take the RLD lightly.

"The BJP should not take us lightly. We don’t change our decision... Where were they when the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri occurred? Where were they when people were lathi-charged and stopped from going to Hathras," Jayant had said.

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday once again attacked Akhilesh for the "mafia raj" under his rule from 2012 to 2017. Though he expressed hopes that the BJP will once again form the goverment under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Shah warned the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote cautiously in the forthcoming polls.

""We had said that we will free western Uttar Pradesh from the mafia and have done what we told. Today no mafia in the entire Uttar Pradesh has the courage to do anything wrong. Mother and sisters are completely safe. In the last five years, there has been an exodus of mafia under the BJP rule," Shah said.

#WATCH | HM & BJP leader Amit Shah says in Dibai, Bulandshahr, "...Where are Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari? In jail. If you commit the mistake of bringing SP Govt to power then they will come out. Should they come out? Should SP govt be formed?..."#UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/yj2i61017c — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

"Mafia of Uttar Pradesh is now only three places. Either out of state or in jail or eager to become MLA in Akhilesh Yadav's list. Our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has done the work of straightening the mafia by turning it upside down," Shah added.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma