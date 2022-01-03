Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Yogi Adityanath's announcement that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has created a buzz in the state. While Adityanath has said that the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will decide his seat for the polls, it is being speculated that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be fielded either from Ayodhya or Gorakhpur or Mathura.

Party insiders, quoted by News18, have said that move to field Adityanath gives a sense that he is "leading from the front" as his rivals - Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati - might not contest the polls.

Adityanath, as per the insiders, will most likely be fielded from the Temple Town of Ayodhya as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been closely associated with the Ram Janambhoomi movement.

"If it is Ayodhya, it will become a symbolic fight with a big message in the state as Yogi has been long associated with the Ram Janambhoomi movement. Like PM Modi is now associated with Varanasi, CM Yogi will get associated with Ayodhya," News18 quoted a party insider as saying.

Notably, Ayodhya sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta last year had said that he is ready to vacate his seat to allow Adityanath to contest from the Temple Town. "It will be a matter of pride and luck for all us people of Ayodhya if the chief minister fights the election from here," he had said.

However, some in the BJP feel that Adityanath should be fielded from his home town in Gorakhpur as he has strong support there. It should be noted that Adityanath has been a member of Parliament (MP) from Gorakhpur five times.

Till 2017, Adityanath severed as Gorakhpur MP but was forced to resign after the BJP decided to make him the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, some in BJP also want the party to field Adityanath from the Braj region. On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav also wrote a letter to party chief JP Nadda, urging him to field Adityanath from "land of Lord Shri Krishna" Mathura.

"The UP Chief Minister himself declared that I will contest elections from wherever the party tells me. The desire of the voters in each assembly constituency in UP is that the Chief Minister should contest from their legislative assembly. But I humbly request you that the people of Braj region have a special desire that CM Yogi should contest from Mathura, the city of Lord Shri Krishna," he wrote.

"It is a humble request to you to respect the sentiments of the people of the Braj region and consider declaring him a candidate from the holy city of Lord Shri Krishna."

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the assembly polls this year in February or March.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma