New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 5th phase of the polling for Uttar Pradesh is going to take place on February 27, and the counting of votes will be held on March 10. Polling on 61 seats of 12 districts will start on Sunday (February 27). The district going to poll In this phase are Barabanki, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Sravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, Sultanpur, Amethi, and Chitrakoot.

The city of Ayodhya is situated on the banks of the holy river Saryu in Uttar Pradesh, and the city is the administrative headquarters of the Faizabad district. There are five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies in the Faizabad Lok Sabha Constituency-- Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, and Ayodhya.

Date of polling, date of counting, and poll timings:

Date of Polling: Sunday, 27 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm

Candidate list for all 5 segments of Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency:

Ayodhya

BJP: Ved Prakash Gupta

SP: Tej Narayan

Dariyabad

INC: Chitra Verma

BJP: Satish chandra Sharma

SP: Arvind Singh Gop

Rudauli

BJP: Ram Chandra Yadav

OTH: Sher Afghan

Milkipur

BJP: Baba Gorakhnath

SP: Awadesh Prasad

Bikapur

BJP: Amit Singh Chauhan

The polling of the 5th phase of the UP election will take place on 27 February, and the Ayodhya assembly constituency falls under the 5 polling phase.

The Ayodhya assembly seat comes under the Faizabad district and is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Back in 2017, Ved Prakash Gupta of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Tej Narayan Pandey Alias Pawan Pandey from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 50440 votes. Here the polling would be held in the fifth phase on February 27.

