Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over dynastic politics, saying the dictionary of some people in Uttar Pradesh only contains words like "mafiavad" and "parivarvad". Laying the foundation stones of 27 development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi, the Prime Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only focuses on "sabka saath, sabka vishwas".

He also laid the foundation stone for the 'Banas Dairy Sankul', saying strengthening the dairy sector is one of the top priorities of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. Addressing a mega rally in Varanasi, he said that people who make jokes on cows and buffaloes forget that livelihood of thousands of people depend on them.

"Some people get hurt when I talk about the double power of double engine and double development of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. These people have seen UP politics only with the view of caste, sect, and religion and don't want the state to develop or have its own identity," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"You all know what their dictionary, body language, and thoughts have 'mafiawaad', 'pariwarwaad', illegal property occupancy. They have problems with the Purvanchal development and even the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But we keep gaining blessings, as their anger touches the sky," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, this is PM Modi's second visit to the holy city within 10 days. The Prime Minister was here December 13 too when he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He had also attended the conclave of chief ministers the next day. The prime Minister inaugurated the All India Mayors' Conference held here on December 17 via video conferencing in the pilgrim city.

