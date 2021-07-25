Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Several media reports have claimed that Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM might form a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party if it decides to make a Muslim deputy chief minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing quick developments with assembly elections in the state coming closer. Amid this, several media reports have claimed that Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) might form a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party if it decides to make a Muslim deputy chief minister in Uttar Pradesh.

However, Uttar Pradesh's AIMIM chief Shaukat Ali on Sunday refuted reports of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the state assembly elections. "We clearly deny media reports stating that AIMIM will stitch an alliance with Samajwadi Party if it promises to make a Muslim deputy chief minister after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh," Ali was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Owaisi's AIMIM is a part of the 10-party alliance of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, formed by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar. The alliance includes Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, Janta Kranti Party, Rashtroday Party, Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party, Rashtra Uday Party and several other regional parties.

However, the possibility of a pre-poll alliance cannot be denied in Uttar Pradesh as political experts believe that it would be tough for other parties to counter Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year. Though most of the parties -- including AIMIM and Congress -- have denied allying with either Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, Owaisi had announced last month that his party would contest on 100 seats in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh next year. "We've decided to contest 100 seats in the upcoming UP election. Party has begun the selection process of candidates," he had said in a Tweet in Hindi.

"We are in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. We have not talked about elections or alliance with any other party yet," the AIMIM chief added.

