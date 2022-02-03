New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that 3-4 rounds of bullets have been fired on his car near Chhijarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after finishing an election-related event in Meerut's Kithaur in Uttar Pradesh.

I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by 2 people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; they were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle: Asaduddin Owaisi to ANI pic.twitter.com/ksV6OWb57h — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

“Some time ago my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I shifted to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah,” Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm. The Hyderabad MP said he had left Delhi in the morning for election-related programmes in Meerut and Kithore, where he held a foot march at 3.30 pm. Owaisi's convoy had four cars, he said.

“We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Owaisi later informed news agency ANI that one shooter has been apprehended by the police and weapons had been recovered from his possession. He also demanded the Election Commission initiate an independent inquiry into this shooting incident.

"I request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident. It is the responsibility of the UP govt and Modi govt to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter", Asaduddin Owaisi, as quoted by ANI, said.

"One person apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, search operation is underway for him. We'll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage", Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker told ANI.

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan