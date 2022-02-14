Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed full confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the state Assembly polls by securing over 300 seats.

CM Adityanath said that the elections are a fight between 80 versus 20, wherein 80 per cent are those who back progress while 20 per cent people oppose everything and have a negative attitude.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath said that after the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections there is no doubt about the BJP forming the government.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the blessing of the people, the double-engine government is coming back for the tenure. Elections have taken an 80 versus 20 direction. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress are upset and are on the back foot after the first phase," he told ANI.

Reacting to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks of BJP cooling down after the first phase of elections, he said, "The public's response has been cold towards Samajwadi Party in the first phase of the election. People Bare warm towards the BJP and the party is going to the public with issues, our work is solid and our intentions are honest."

"I can say with confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state," he reiterated.

Further, CM Adityanath countered the allegations of the opposition that the BJP does not have any real issues and said the party has issued its election manifesto and worked honestly on issues such as economic development and uplift of the poor.

"It is because of PM Modi's vision that development work has happened in Uttar Pradesh and our manifesto for the polls reflects our resolution. It shows the BJP's dedication to the public. The party has released its manifesto based on development, respect for faith and welfare of the poor. We have done it before, and are doing it now," he said.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly is scheduled for February 14. Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha