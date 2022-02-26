Lucknow | Jagran Elections Desk: The voting for the 5th phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is set to take place on Sunday, February 27. The voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls during the fifth phase of the state assembly elections.
There are a total of 692 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of polling and their fate will be decided by 2.24 crore voters. The districts going to the polls on Sunday include Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.
Here's all you need to know about Amethi Vidhan Sabha constituency
Amethi is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh that comes under the Amethi district or Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. It was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. Garima Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Gaytri Prasad from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 5065 votes.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Smriti Irani won from Amethi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 55120 votes by defeating Rahul Gandhi.
Amethi Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi.
Candidate list for all 5 segments of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency:
Tiloi
INC- Pradeep Singhai
BJP- Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh
SP-Md. Naim Gurjar
BSP- RAGHUVANSH
AAP- AMARNATH PANDEY
Salon
INC- Arjun Passi
BJP- Ashok Kori
SP- Jagdish Prasad
BSP- SVATI SINGH
Jagdishpur
INC- Vijay Passi
BJP- Suresh Pasi
SP- Rachana Kori
BSP- JITENDAR KUMAR
AAP- TILAK RAJ
Gauriganj
INC- Fateh Bahadur
BJP- Chandraprakash Mishra Matiyari
SP- Rakesh Pratap Singh
BSP- Ramlakhan
AAP- Shiv Prasad
Amethi
INC- Ashish Shukla
BJP- Sanjay Singh
SP- Maharaji Prajapati
BSP- RAGINI
AAP- ANURAG
Posted By: Sugandha Jha