Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday veiledly appealed Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join hands with his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead of the 2022 assembly elections slated to begin from February 10.

"I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis, because we've to save the Constitution and democracy. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us," said Akhilesh when asked if there is any impact of BSP on poll prospects of the SP-RLD alliance.

#WATCH | On being asked if there is any impact of BSP on poll prospects of SP-RLD alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis, because we've to save the Constitution & democracy. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us." pic.twitter.com/9SxInLNq4h — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

Akhilesh made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Bulandshahr, along with RLD president Jayant Chaudhary. His remarks are significant as several Dalit and backward class leaders have left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the past few days and joined the SP.

Akhilesh's SP has formed an alliance with the RLD. If the BSP joins the alliance, then it might severely affect the BJP in Uttar Pradesh which is already dealing with anti-incumbency.

'We are the true patriots'

Meanwhile, Akhilesh on Thursday also attacked the BJP for alleging that the Samajwadi Party is spreading "hatred" and creating a "communal divide" in the state. Calling himself and his party workers "true patriots", Akhilesh said his party will sweep the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.

He also spoke about his Noida visit and said, "there is a superstition. But there is another belief that whoever goes to Noida also wins the polls. I started my cycle yatra in 2011 from Noida and won. I'm there again because we've to form the government."

There is a political superstition that whichever politician visits Noida ahead of polls, he or she fails to win. It should be noted that Akhilesh had avoided visiting Noida, along known as Gautam Buddh Nagar, during his stint as Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma