New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, and her daughter have tested positive for Covid-19. Dimple Yadav and her daughter, Tina Yadav, have isolated themselves at home where they are being given necessary treatment.

"I got the covid test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and still not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself. All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon," she said.

Deputy chief medical officer (CMO), Milind Vardhan, has confirmed that Dimple Yadav and her daughter are Covid-positive.

Vardhan said that Tina got herself tested after she developed fever and when her report came positive, Dimple Yadav's sample was also taken on the basis of contact tracing. Dimple's report also showed that she is Covid-positive. The staff members in the family are also being tested.

The cases of Coronavirus variant Omicron is spreading at a high pace in the country. States and UTs are directed to take strict measures to avoid the spread. Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur said police officials had been issued directives to curb Christmas and New Year revelry.

"Anyone violating Covid protocol would be penalised. Check posts and barricades will be set up on roads, especially near bars, clubs and lounges, to check people who may be driving in an inebriated state" Thakur said.

Meanwhile, India has so far detected 222 cases of the new variant, 19 days after the first two cases in the country were detected in Karnataka on December 2, with Maharashtra and Delhi being the top contributors. 9 news cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday taking total number of omicron cases in the state to 24.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha