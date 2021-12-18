Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Months before the beginning of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Saturday morning raided the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary Rajeev Rai - who is considered to be a close aide of party chief Akhilesh Yadav - at the Mau district. Besides Rai, the I-T department also conducted an early morning raid at the premises and residence of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav at the Mainpuri district.

It is suspected that the raids were carried out by the I-T department on the suspicion of tax evasion. However, Rai has called the raids bogus, saying he has no criminal background. Meanwhile, hundreds of Samajwadi Party workers have gathered around the residences of Rai and Yadav to protest against the I-T raids.

"This is IT department. I've no criminal background or black money. I help people and government didn't like it. This is a result of that. If you do anything, they'll make a video, register an FIR, you'll fight a case unnecessarily. There is no use let procedure complete," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The raids comes at a time when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been launching attacks at Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh as the state prepares for the 2022 assembly elections. Recently, Akhilesh had alleged that the BJP has has subjected people only to shortages and humiliation, asserting that 'Samajwad' is a synonym of 'Ramrajya'.

"No government has given so many problems to people, as the BJP government. Today there is a shortage of everything. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were shortages of medicines, medical treatment and oxygen," Akhilesh said at a rally on Friday while starting the seventh leg of his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra'.

"People have never faced so much of 'dikkat' (problems), 'killat' (shortage) and 'zillat' (humiliation) in any government as it is in this government. People are feeling humiliated today, the BJP which is in power has been insulting people," he said.

The Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh till 2017. In 2017, however, it lost the power after the BJP swept the polls, winning over 300 seats in the 400-member assembly. However, the party is hoping to return to power in the state by beating the BJP in 2022 polls.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma