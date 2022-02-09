New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:The city of Agra is situated on the banks of the river Yamuna in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The city is situated about 210 kilometers south of the national capital New Delhi. During the Mughal rule, Agra became a center for learning arts, commerce, and religion. Standing on the bank of Yamuna River in Agra, the Taj Mahal is one of the 'Seven Wonders' of the world. Apart from the Taj Mahal, the city also has historical monuments such as Agra and Sikandara fort. Agra has five assembly constituencies - Etmadpur, Agra Cantt, Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural. Polling in Uttar Pradesh is set to take place from tomorrow (February 10), and the date of counting is set as March 10.

Agra was counted as the foremost city of the Indian subcontinent. The city was also known as the capital of the Mughal Empire. Agra has a population of roughly 1.6 million people, making it the fourth-most populous city in Uttar Pradesh.

Agra Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Agra Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Etmadpur Assembly constituency 2022 :

Etmadpur Assembly constituency is constituency No. 86 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The town is located eastwards 19km from Agra and 274 km far from the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. The current MLA of the town is Ram Pratap Singh from Bhartiya Janata Party.

List of Candidates in 2022- Etmadpur

BJP: Dr. Dharampal Singh

INC: Shivani Singh Baghel

SP: Dr Virendra Singh Chauhan

Agra Cantt Assembly Constituency 2022:

Agra Cantonment Assembly constituency is constituency No. 87 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Girraj Singh Dharmesh, who hails from the Bharatiya Janata Party is the current MLA from Agra Cantt.

List of Candidates in 2022- Agra Cantt

INC: Sikander Valmiki

BJP: Dr. G.S. Dharmesh

SP: Kunwar Chand

Agra South Assembly constituency 2022 :

Agra South Assembly constituency is No. 88 constituency of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The current MLA of Agra South is Yogendra Upadhyaya from BJP.

List of Candidates in 2022- Agra South

INC: Anju Sharma

BJP: Yogendra Upadhyaya

SP: Vinay Agrawal

Agra North Assembly constituency 2022 :

Agra North Assembly constituency is No. 89 constituency of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The current MLA of Agra North is Purshottam Khandelwal from BJP.

List of Candidates in 2022- Agra North

INC: Vinod Kumar Bansal

BJP: Purshottam Khandelwal

SP: Gyanendra

Agra Rural Assembly constituency 2022 :

Agra North Assembly constituency is No. 90 constituency of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The current MLA of Agra Rural is Hemlata Divakar from BJP.

List of Candidates in 2022- Agra Rural

INC: Upendra Singh

BJP: Smt. Baby Rani Maurya

RLD: Mahesh Kumar Jatav

