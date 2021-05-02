LIVE Kanpur Nagar Panchayat Election Results 2021: Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attacked the state government, saying what is happening in Uttar Pradesh is nothing less than a "crime against humanity" and the state election commission (SEC) is "playing along".

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could be a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year's assembly polls, the counting of votes for the state panchayat elections began today at 8 am.

In Kanpur Nagar, the polling was held on April 15. According to the state election commission, Kanpur Nagar has 10 development blocks and 590 gram sabhas. In Kanpur, the poll battle was intensified this year after Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is also in the fray.

10:51 am: These elections have been conducted in almost 60,000 gram sabhas of UP without any thought of the catastrophic onslaught of the second wave, says Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

9:51 am: Meanwhile, the UP government has said that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed while counting the votes to check the spread of the infection.

"UP government maintained all the protocols relating to Covid-19 which were issued by the state poll panel, but the Congress leader has been spreading false information. She is a habitual liar and a habitual scare monger," said UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

9:49 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attacked the state government, saying what is happening in Uttar Pradesh is nothing less than a "crime against humanity" and the state election commission (SEC) is "playing along".

"Over 700 teachers have died in Uttar Pradesh, including a pregnant lady, who was forced to attend polling duty for the panchayat elections. These elections have been conducted at about 60,000 gram sabhas of UP without any thought of the catastrophic onslaught of the second wave," she tweeted.

8:35 am: In Kanpur Nagar, there are 590 candidates in fray for 4,485 posts.

8:18 am: The first phase, which was held on April 15, had recorded a turnout of 71 per cent.

8:15 am: The polling in Kanpur Nagar was held in the first phase of UP Panchayat elections along with 17 districts.

8:05 am: Counting of votes begins.

7:45 am: The state election commission had earlier said that Kanpur Nagar has 10 development blocks.

7:30 am: The polling for UP panchayat elections in Kanpur Nagar was held on April 15.

7:18 am: Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma