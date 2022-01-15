Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The BJP on Saturday announced the names of 107 candidates for the first two phases of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The list was released by the BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with the party general secretary Arun Singh during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

As per the list announced by the BJP, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the state assembly elections from Gorakhpur, while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat in Prayagraj district. Adityanath was a five-term Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur. He and Maurya are currently members of the state's Legislative Council.

"The BJP has provided welfare and sensitive governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. We are confident that the people of UP will again bless us in this great festival of 2022 with the same clarity," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan