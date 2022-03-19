Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party which got a thumping majority in the assembly elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, is eyeing to ensure its best seat count in the upper house of the legislature as well. The BJP has declared the names of its candidates for 30 constituencies in the first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Member (MLC) elections. Voting in the Uttar Pradesh MLC elections will be held on April 9 and results will be declared on April 12.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Gorakhpur region in-charge and BJP's state General Secretary Anoop Gupta from Lakhimpur Kheri and Yuva Morcha state president Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi in the fray for the Legislative Council elections. BJP has made Ramchandra Pradhan its candidate for the election of Lucknow-Unnao Legislative Council seat.

Satyapal Saini has been fielded from Moradabad-Bijnor local authority area, Kunwar Maharaj Singh from Rampur-Bareilly, Bagish Pathak from Badaun, Dr. Sudhir Gupta from Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Ashok Agarwal from Hardoi, Anoop Gupta from Lakhimpur Kheri, Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareilly, Hari Pratap Singh from Pratapgarh, Angad Kumar Singh from Barabanki, Dr. Pragya Tripathi from Bahraich, Awadhesh Singh Manju from Gonda and Hari Om Pandey from Faizabad.

CP Chand, who joined the BJP after quitting Samajwadi Party has been fielded from Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Ratanpal Singh has been fielded from Deoria and Arun Kumar Yadav from Azamgarh and Mau have been nominated.

BJP has fielded Vijay Shivhare from Agra-Firozabad, Om Prakash Singh from Mainpuri, Ashish Yadav Ashu from Mathura-Etah, Rishipal Singh from Aligarh, Narendra Bhati from Bulandshahr, Dharmendra Bharadwaj from Meerut-Ghaziabad and Vandana Mudit Verma from Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur.

BJP has nominated Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu from Ballia, Chanchal Singh from Ghazipur, KP Srivastava from Allahabad, Jitendra Singh Sengar from Banda-Hamirpur, Rama Niranjan from Jhansi-Lalitpur-Jalaun, Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi from Etawah-Farrukhabad, Jiya Shivhare from Agra-Firozabad and Dharmendra Bharadwaj has been nominated from Meerut-Ghaziabad.

For the Legislative Council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared its old worker Vijay Shivhare as its candidate from Agra-Firozabad. He is currently the state minister. Prior to this, he has held the responsibility of the post of Metropolitan President. Vijay Shivhare was the metropolitan president when the BJP got a massive victory during the 2017 assembly elections and won all the seats in Agra.

Prior to this, he has also held various posts of Yuva Morcha. The Bharatiya Janata Party has played a big bet on Narendra Singh Bhati, who was a two-time minister and member of the Legislative Council during his stay in the Samajwadi Party. BJP has made him a candidate for the Legislative Council elections from Gautam Budh Nagar-Bulandshahr seat.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma