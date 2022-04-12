Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: After a historic win in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday swept legislative council polls in the state, winning 33 seats out of the 36 constituencies. The saffron party was elected unopposed in nine constituencies, but it suffered a setback in Varanasi - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency - losing the seat to an independent candidate.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) failed to bag a seat as the remaining three constituencies were won by two independents and a candidate of the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), which was floated by Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya.

Before the MLC elections, the BJP had 34 members in Uttar Pradesh's Upper House. However, the results have taken it past the midpoint in the 100-member House.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had vacated his council seat recently, has congratulated the winners, saying the results show that the people of Uttar Pradesh have faith in the leadership of PM Modi.

"With a thumping majority in the Legislative Council as well as the state Assembly, the government will be able to do even better work in the interest of public welfare, women's safety and self-reliance, employment of youth, and farmers," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We were able to form our government with two-thirds majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. This will be probably the first time that the ruling party will have a majority in the State Legislative Council," Adityanath said.

The BJP won in Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lucknow-Unnao, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Siddarthanagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria, Ballia, Jaunpur, Allahabad, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Meerut-Ghaziabad, Agra-Firozabad, and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur.

In Pratapgarh, BJP's Hari Pratap Singh was defeated by JDL's Akshay Pratap Singh by a margin of over 1,100 votes. In Azamgarh-Mau, it lost to independent candidate Vikrant Singh 'Rishu' by 2,813 votes.

The highest victory margin was of 5,939 votes in the Moradabad-Bijnor constituency, where BJP's Satyapal Saini defeated Ajay Malik of the SP. The victory margin was the lowest in the Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur seat, where Rama Niranjan of the BJP defeated SP's Shyam Sundar Singh by 579 votes.

BJP's Ravishankar Singh Pappu, grandson of former Prime Minister Chandrasekhar, won from Ballia seat, defeating SP's Arvind Giri by 1,981 votes. In the Lucknow-Unnao constituency, BJP's Ramchandra Pradhan defeated Sunil Singh 'Sajan' by 3,088 votes.

CP Chand of the BJP defeated Rajnish Yadav of the SP in the Gorakhpur-Maharajganj seat by a margin of 4,432 votes. Similarly in Allahabad, KP Srivastava of the BJP defeated SP's Vasudev Yadav by 1,658 votes.

In Barabanki, BJP's Angad Singh trounced Rajesh Kumar Yadav of the SP by 1,745 votes. In Sitapur, BJP's Pawan Kumar Singh defeated Arunesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) by 3,692 votes while in Basti, BJP leader Subhas Yaduvansh defeated SP's Santosh Yadav by 4,294 votes.

BJP's Hari Om Pandey defeated Heeralal Yadav of the SP by 1,680 votes in the Faizabad seat.

There were 95 candidates in the fray and the polling was held at 739 centres, according to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer. As many as 1,20,657 people were eligible to vote in the polls held on Saturday.

Nine MLCs from eight local authority constituencies--Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri--have been elected unopposed. Two MLCs were elected unopposed from the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri constituency, while one MLC each was elected unopposed from the remaining constituencies.

In the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP currently has 34 MLCs, the Samajwadi Party (SP) 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party four. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party have one member each in the House.

The teachers' group has two MLCs while the Independent group (Nirdal Samooh) and Independents have one MLC each. Currently, 38 seats are vacant.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma