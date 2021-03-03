The UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 are scheduled to start from April 30, 2021, to choose 57,207 village heads across the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the three-tier UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 in April, the election authorities in the state have released the reservation list for some of the seats. With this, the candidates now know from where they can contest the UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021.

The election authorities released the reservation list for Varanasi, Kannoj, Rampur, Sambhal, Kasganj, Amethi, Moradabad, Meerut, Ballia, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Banda, Pratapgarh, Firozabad, and Agra. The list for remaining seats will be released today or later in the week. The UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 are scheduled to start from April 30, 2021, to choose 57,207 village heads across the state.

The government also ordered that the seats which were reserved for the scheduled caste (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) categories earlier will not be reserved for the same categories this year.

“Out of total gram panchayat seats, 330 will be reserved for STs, 12,045 for SCs and 15,712 for OBCs. This reservation is on the basis of the percentage of their population,” Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said.

It is to be noted that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, in February this year, had nullified the 2015 reservation order of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government. The order by the Yogi government has now left the prevailing rotational seat reservation in rural local bodies null and void.

The then Samajwadi Party government had introduced the 10th amendment in the Panchayati Raj Rule to revoke reservation in seats. However, the Yogi cabinet later paved the way for the mandated reservation of seats on a rotational basis which was in practice prior to 2015.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 58,194 gram sabhas, in which there are 7,31,813 wards, 75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats, 30,051 wards in 75 Zila panchayats and 826 Vikas khands.

Of the 75 Zilla Panchayat Chairmans' posts, 16 have been reserved for SC candidates (including 6 for women) and 20 OBC candidates (including 7 for women), while from the remaining 39 seats for Zila panchayat chiefs, 13 have been reserved for women, leaving 27 unreserved seats. Among the 826 posts of kshetra panchayat chiefs, five have been reserved for ST candidates, 171 for SC candidates and 223 for OBC candidates.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan