Lucknow | Jagran News Desk (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government is fully prepared to tackle COVID-19 in case there is a third wave.

He also said India has the "best" COVID-19 management system in the world and Uttar Pradesh managed the pandemic situation the best in India.

"At a time when the world is apprehensive of a third wave of COVID-19, the Centre and the UP government are fully prepared. We are conducting free tests, giving free treatment and administering vaccines free of cost, besides running a campaign to provide free food grains," he said during the inaugural ceremony of 'Nishulk Ration Vitaran Mahaabhiyaan' (free ration distribution campaign) here.



The initiative intends to provide ration to about 15 crore people.

Urging the people to get vaccinated, the chief minister said third wave in certain parts of the world has shown that those vaccinated against the virus were safer. "The vaccine is a 'suraksha kavach' (safety cover)," he said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Adityanath said, "Many people have run a propaganda against vaccination. They have weakened the country's fight against COVID-19. They have secretly gotten themselves vaccinated but are misleading the poor for political gains."

He claimed, "The best COVID-19 management is in India, and in India, it is best in Uttar Pradesh," and urged the people to remain alert.

Referring to the free ration distribution campaign, he said, due to the 'double-engine' government, the poor will get ration twice a month.

He was also referring to the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"Prior to 2017, food grains meant for the poor used be routed to other countries and to the mafia. The poor only waited but got nothing. The food grain scam of 2005 is known to all. There were hunger-related deaths even in 2015-16. But, our government understood the pain of the poor. Giving 'roti' (food) to the hungry person is a noble work," he said.

Adityanath said the state government has decided to provide free edible oil and pulses to the people if their prices soar. "This will be effective from today," he said.

Under the new initiative, beneficiaries will also get a kilogram each of edible oil and salt in addition to the food grains, he said.

Antyodaya card holders on the other hand will get a kilogram each of sugar and pulses, the chief minister said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma