Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Former Samajwadi Party leader turned BJP politician Satya Pal Singh Baghel will contest against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district. SP Singh Baghel, a member of Lok sabha from Agra, is also the Minister of State for Law and Justice in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union cabinet.

SP Singh Baghel, a former sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police, was once posted in security of then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Following that he was elected to Lok sabha thrice on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

SP Singh Baghel: A once loyal Samajwadi to BSP General Secretary now a BJP MP

Satya Pal Singh Baghel won thrice from Jalesar Lok Sabha seat on Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket (1998, 1999 and 2004). He then joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) where he was deputed to the post of party General Secretary and was also sent to Rajya Sabha.

He joined BJP in the first Modi wave in 2014 and contested from Firozabad Lok sabha seat but lost to Samajwadi Party’s Akshay Yadav by over 1,14,000 votes.

Despite his loss in 2014 General elections, the BJP rewarded Baghel’s canvassing skills by recruiting him as National President of BJP OBC Morcha.

In 2017, he contested UP Assembly Polls from Tundla vidhan sabha seat and won on BJP ticket by over 22,000 votes. He was then made a minister in Yogi cabinet. In 2019, the BJP ditched its sitting MP Ram Shankar Katheria from Agra Lok sabha seat and chose Baghel as its candidate.

SP Baghel won from Agra Lok sabha seat in 2019 and was made Minister of State in Modi Cabinet.

Akhilesh Yadav Vs. SP Singh Baghel: What next?

SP Singh Baghel contested twice against members of Yadav family of Samajwadi Party (against Akshay Yadav in 2014 Loksabha polls and Dimple Yadav in 2009 UP assembly bypoll). This is the third time that Baghel is taking on a member of Yadav family in an election contest.

Akhilesh Yadav’s positioning in Karhal has been deemed ‘safe’ by many but with a former confidante of Yadav’s contesting against Akhilesh, the Karhal Vidhan Sabha election too has emerged as an interesting contest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma