Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The by-election results for the seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be declared by the election commission on Tuesday (November 10). The bypoll result of the eight seats, which went to polls on November 3, will determine whether Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be able to defy the anti-incumbency wave or will the opposition make a comeback.

When will the Uttar Pradesh bypoll results be declared?

The fate of the candidates will be declared on Tuesday. As per the election commission, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

When and where to watch the byelection results for Uttar Pradesh?

What the exit polls have predicted for the bypolls in UP?

As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the ruling BJP will likely sweep the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. It is expected that the saffron party will win around five to six seats while the Samajwadi Party will be a distant second and get around two seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party, on the other hand, will likely get around o to 1 seat.

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls 2020:

As per the election commission, over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise in UP by-elections on November 3. The officials said that polling began at 7 am amid tight security and adherence to anti-COVID precautions and concluded at 6 pm.

"In Bangarmau, 50.59 per cent votes were cast, while 52.10 per cent votes were polled in Bulandshahr, 51.05 per cent in Deoria, 49.42 per cent in Ghatampur, 56.65 per cent in Malhani, 61.50 per cent in Naugaon Sadat and 54 per cent in Tundla," said Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Chand Rai.

