New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janta party is on its way to win six out seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh bypolls. So far, the party has bagged four seats including Bangermau, Naugaon Sadat, Bulandhahr and Tundla constituencies. BJP's Paripal Dhankar has registered a decisive gain over SP's Maharaj Singh Dhangar in Tundla constituency. BJP registers victory in Deoria Sadar seat as well. BJP's Dr. Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi won the election by nearly 19 thousand votes. An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 88 candidates in the fray. Voting in the bypolls was held on November 3. In Malhani seat of Jaunpur, Lucky Yadav of Samajwadi Party was ahead of Independent Dhananjay Singh by 4500 votes. BJP's Sangeeta Chauhan won from Amauha's Naugaon seat by defeating Javed Abbas of SP.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha