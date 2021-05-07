Assembly Election 2021 Results: Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would meet soon to review the poll results.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress, which once used to rule each and every state and union territory (UT) of India, once again failed to perform in the crucial assembly elections 2021 as the grand the old party lost the poll battle in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Following the Congress' poor show in the just-concluded elections, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would meet soon to review the poll results, adding that party MPs must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in the spirit of humility and honesty.

"Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so. The CWC is meeting shortly to review the results but it goes without saying that we as a party collective must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Congress fared poorly in these elections, losing the polls in four states. In Kerala, it was expected that the grand old party would return to power and give a tough competition to the LDF. However, the Congress-led UDF managed to just win just 47 seats.

It gave healthy competition to the NDA alliance in Assam but managed to win just 50 seats while the former garnered 75 seats.

The Congress' performance was particularly bad in Puducherry where it just won two seats out of the 14 it contested. The Congress was in power in Puducherry till February but the V Narayanasamy government had lost the majority after several of its MLAs resigned from their posts.

On the other hand, the grand old party won just one seat in the 294-member assembly in West Bengal.

It was only in Tamil Naud where the UPA raced back to power. However, it is noteworthy to mention that the UPA victory in Tamil Nadu was led by MK Stalin and his party DMK.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma