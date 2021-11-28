New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: The ruling BJP swept the civic body elections in Tripura, having won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), the State Election Commission announced on Sunday. The opposition TMC and CPI(M) failed to open their account in the AMC.

The BJP bagged 217 of 222 seats on which elections were held on November 25, while the CPM won three seats and the Trinamool and TIPRA Motha secured one seat each.

Out of the total number of seats which counts to 334 seats -- including AMC with 51 wards, 13 municipal councils, and six Nagar panchayats- the Bhartiya Janta Party won 329 seats. Earlier, BJP has been elected unopposed in 112 seats of the state. The elections took place on November 25 for 222 seats.

The three seats won by CPM are Ambassa Nagar Panchayat in Dhalai District, Panisagar Nagar Panchayat in North district, and Kailashahar Municipal Council in Unakoti district. The one-seat won by Trinmool is in Ambasa. Further, the regional party, Tipra Motha, also secured one seat in the same area.

This is the first civic election that the BJP contested after it came to power in Tripura in 2018.

The elections were held under heavy security and all precautionary measures to avoid any disruption. The state authorities had deployed thousands of personnel from the Tripura State Rifles and central paramilitary forces in sensitive areas where the counting centres were located.

There were reports of a series of violent incidents in Tripura claiming that the Trinamool Congress was trying to create disruption in the polling. The party demanded that the elections should be declared invalid as they were "heavily rigged and reduced to a farce" by the BJP. The CPM has also demanded the same in five wards of AMC.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta