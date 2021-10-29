Panaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Former India Tennis legend Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Goa ahead of the crucial assembly elections scheduled to take place next year. Welcoming Paes in the party, Banerjee called the former India Tennis player her 'younger brother', adding that she knew him since he was youth minister.

"We are extremely delighted to share that Shri Leander Paes joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014," said the TMC in a Tweet.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu had also joined the TMC in Goa in presence of Banerjee. "We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial. We wholeheartedly welcome both leaders!," tweeted the TMC.

Paes, Ali and Deshprabhu's decision to join the TMC ahead of next year's assembly elections in Goa is a big boost for the TMC which is looking to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all other states and union territories (UTs) following its victory in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021.

The Goa assembly has a strength of 40 members. Currently, the ruling BJP-led NDA has 27 MLAs in the Goa assembly with support from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents.

The Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma