Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Even today many people in the country believe that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with, however, hacking or tampering EVMs is not possible, former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy said. "It is not possible to tamper it and the use of EVMs is a very safe process".

Speaking in the Punjab-focused webinar of Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign, former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy further said that "EVMs have a lot of safeguards. So there is no need to doubt EVMs. The case of EVM reached the Supreme Court twice, but till date, no one has been able to prove its tampering".

The country's leading fact-checking website Vishvas News was with the voters of Punjab on Wednesday as part of its campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022'. Interacting with the participants in the program, Professor Raghavendra P Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Central University said that it is necessary for the right information to reach society, as it has an impact on society.

He said that "during Covid, people were seen avoiding the vaccine. Similarly, during elections, people avoid voting as they don't believe in the EVMs. Fake news is also responsible for this somewhere. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to make people aware about voting as much as possible".

Dr Trishu Sharma, Director and Professor of Media Studies, Chandigarh University said that there is a need to impart fact-checking training from schools to universities. Dr Rubal Kanojia while speaking in the program said that rumours spread faster than normal news and this needs to be stopped right away.

Dr MK Sharma of Government Medical College and Hospital gave information about how to vote safely during Covid. Vishvas News Fact Checker Abhishek Parashar and Jyoti Kumari, while conducting the webinar, gave information about the ways and tips to recognize misleading and false news, beware of rumours.

It is worth mentioning that Dainik Jagran Group's fact-checking website 'Vishvas News' through this special campaign aims to make voters of Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi city) and Punjab (Chandigarh) aware of fake news. Vishvas News is training voters through webinars to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections. The second webinar for the voters of Punjab will be held again on February 18. To join this, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

