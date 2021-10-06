New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the first phase of the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu began on Wednesday morning. The voting is being held in 9 districts across the state. These 9 districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Vellore districts.

In Kallakurichi and Villupuram, large queues can be seen since morning, when the voting commenced. Security has also been beefed up at the polling centres to curb any untoward incident during the voting process which has been brisk so far. Heavy police deployment can be seen in Tirunelveli and Dindigul in wake of the recent incidents of violence in which four people were beheaded within a span of five days.

In many districts where elections are being held, the commission has directed the police and excise officials to stay alert and to ensure full security during the polls. Following the Madras High Court intervention after the petition of AIADMK, CCTV cameras were installed in almost all the booths, and in booths where the cameras could not be installed, video recording is being conducted.

Here are the Latest Updates from Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Polls 2021:

- Around 40 disabled people are contesting in the Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Elections.

- Over 1 lakh officials have been deployed to ensure smooth polling in nine districts of Tamil Nadu. Polling is underway at 7,291 polling stations today.

- The second phase of polling will be held at 6,652 polling stations on October 9.

- Polling is underway on 27,003 seats in nine districts.

- Counting of votes will take place on October 12.

- A total of 76,59,720 voters will exercise their franchise in the two phases of voting. In this 37,77,524 male voters, 38,81,361 female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

- Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. COVID patients and persons with symptoms will be allowed to vote from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan