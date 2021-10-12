New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Elections started today morning in 9 districts amid tight security. The counting of votes is underway across 74 voting centres in Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruppatur districts. The rural local body elections wee held on October 6 and 9 for 27,003 posts in these districts. According to the data by the state election commission (SEC), 77.4 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the first phase on October 6, while 78.5 per cent of voter turnout was recorded during the second phase of polling on October 9.

During the first phase, polling was done for 78 district panchayat ward member posts, 755 panchayat union ward member posts, 1,577 village panchayat president posts, and 12,252 village panchayat ward and member posts. In the second phase, votes were cast for 62 district panchayat ward members, 626 panchayat union ward members, 1,324 village panchayat presidents, and 10,329 village panchayat ward members.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Kancheepuram, Vellore, Kallakurichi districts rural local body poll results 2021:

Five DMK candidates -- three from Kallakurichi district and two from Vellore district -- were elected unopposed as panchayat union ward members.

DMK candidate P Bhuvaneswari was elected district panchayat ward member unopposed from ward 13 in Kallakurichi district.

DMK candidate K Govindaraju was elected district panchayat ward member unopposed from ward 5 in Kallakurichi district.

Counting process at a centre in Katpadi in Vellore district was delayed after the candidates complained that the seal in a ballot box was missing.

The sorted ballots will be bundled into 50 and the bundles will be taken to the counting arena in the presence of the candidates, their agents and persons authorised by the state election commission for detailed counting

Officials involved in counting have started sorting out ballots polled for four different posts - district panchayat ward members, panchayat union ward members, village panchayat presidents and village panchayat ward members.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan