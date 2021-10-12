New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu rural local body polls commenced on Tuesday morning at 74 centres spread across the 9 districts in the state. The elections were held for the rural local bodies of Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruppatur district on October 6 and 9. During the first phase of voting on October 6, 77.4 per cent of voter turnout was recorded while 78.5 per cent of voter turnout was recorded during the second phase of polling on October 9. Voting was held for 27,003 posts in these districts. Around 80,000 candidates have contested for the polls and 2,981 got elected unopposed. Of this 119 are village panchayat union presidents, five panchayat union ward members, and two district panchayat union ward members were elected unopposed.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Election Results 2021:

-The main parties contesting the elections are the ruling DMK and its principal opposition AIADMK.

- Kancheepuram witnessed a voter turnout of 80 per cent, Chengalpet saw 67 per cent, Villupuram 81.36 per cent, Kallakurichi 72 per cent, Vellore 67 per cent, Ranipet 81 per cent, Tirupathur 78 per cent, Tirunelveli 69 per cent and Tenkasi 74 per cent.

- The voting was done through ballot papers for the four different posts -- district panchayat union ward members, panchayat union ward members, village panchayat presidents and village panchayat ward members.

- The sorting of ballot papers has already commenced and will be bundled into 50. The counting is taking place in the presence of candidates, their agents, and the state election commission authorised personnel.

- 31,245 officials are involved in the counting process and 6,228 police personnel are deployed for duty in the counting centres spread in the nine districts.

- CCTV cameras are deployed at all counting centres and State Election Commissioner, V. Palanikumar told the media persons that full proof counting will be done and the results would be made available on the Commission website.

- Police are on an alert in the Southern districts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi following the recent killings and to prevent any untoward incidents when results are declared.





