Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Announcing the list of candidates at the DMK headquarters, Stalin said that his son Udhayanidhi will also make his political debut and contest the elections from Chepauk.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Nearly a month before the polling for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday released its list of all 173 candidates and announced that party chief MK Stalin will contest from the Kolathur constituency.

Announcing the list of candidates at the DMK headquarters, Stalin said that his son Udhayanidhi will also make his political debut and contest the elections from Chepauk. He also said that T Sampathkumar will contest against Chief Minister Palaniswami in Edappadi while party General Secretary Durai Murugan will fight from Katpadi.

Notably, the DMK has retained most of its sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam -- all former ministers, besides others. It has also named DMK IT wing chief PTR Thiagarajan and T R Baalu's son TRB Raja in the list.

Stalin on Friday also spoke about its alliance with the Congress and other regional parties and said that their coalition is "based on principles and not on the number of seats".

"We have allotted 61 seats for alliance parties, DMK will field candidates in the remaining 173 seats," he said.

"We enter the fray with a new confidence and faith," the DMK chief said while adding that many parties including the MDMK will be contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol.

The DMK, out of power in Tamil Nadu since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.

The Election Commission has said that the polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will take place on April 6 while the fate of the candidates will be announced on May 2.

