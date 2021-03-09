Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Announcing the seat-sharing deal for the elections, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan said that his party is committed to ensuring the dignity and recognition of homemakers of the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on late Monday night announced that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 on 154 seats out of the 234 assembly seats in the state. Kamal Haasan also announced that the remaining 80 assembly seats will be contested by MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. The two parties will contest on 40 seats each.

"The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together," an official statement by the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) said.

Announcing the seat-sharing deal for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan said that his party is committed to ensuring the dignity and recognition of homemakers of the state. Haasan also announced that if elected to power, the MNM will provide 50 per cent reservation for women in the uniform sector. He also said that hostels will also be made available in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress

Announcing his party’s poll assurances, Kamal Haasan also promised banks that will be run by women and for women. He also promised 50 lakh jobs for youths and monetisation of the household. It has also promised salaries to homemakers and free computers with internet at all homes as a public resource to help people access government schemes easily.

Kamal Haasan earlier last week launched his poll campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. Launching the poll campaign for his party MNM, Haasan lashed out at the BJP and the AIADMK. He said that the BJP thinks that Tamils could be convinced to vote for by “tweaking” Tamil pride while the AIADMK government’s promise of jobs to youth has remained far from reality.

Earlier in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the MNM had secured around 4 per cent votes, with its share going as high as 10 per cent in the urban pockets. Dr R Mahendran, MNM vice-president and its candidate from Coimbatore, had clocked 1.45 lakh votes or 11.6% of the total vote share the constituency.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan