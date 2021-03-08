Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: The DMK has formed an alliance with several smaller parties, including the CPI, VCK and MDMK, to beat the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Strengthening its alliance ahead of the assmebly polls in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday signed the seat-sharing pact with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and agreed to allot it six seats.

The CPI (M) had been demanding eight seats and had told the top DMK leadership that it will not settle for anything less than six seats. However, the DMK was adamant that it contests maximum number of seats for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021.

"CPI (M) has forged an alliance with DMK and has been allocated six seats for the Assembly elections. We will work on all the 234 seats to defeat the AIADKMK-BJP alliance," said Tamil Nadu CPI (M) General Secretary Balakrishnan, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the DMK signed a seat-sharing pact with the Congress and alloted it 25 seats for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat for the bypolls.

The DMK, which is hoping to make a comeback in the southern state, has also formed an alliance with the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

The party has alloted six seats each to MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and CPI while IUML and MMK have been given three and two seats respectively.

MK Stalin announces DMK's vision for Tamil Nadu in 10 years

On Sunday, DMK president MK Stalin announced the key points of his party's vision if it comes to power in the state and said his party's seven resolutions for the state's governance will make Tamil Nadu a leading state over the next 10 years.

He added that his government, if it comes to power, will focus on the growth of agriculture and no individual in the state will go without food.

"Every ration cardholder housewife will get Rs 1,000 per month if DMK comes into power in Tamil Nadu. We will work on water management and provide drinking water for all. Wastage of water into the sea will be reduced to 15 per cent from the present 50 per cent," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma