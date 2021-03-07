Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Media reports suggest that the DMK has agreed to give 25 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in the southern states.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: The stalemate between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will likely end on Sunday as the two parties have reportedly reached an agreement and will make an annoucement soon.

Media reports suggest that the DMK has agreed to give 25 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in the southern states and also offered the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll seat and a Rajya Sabha seat to the grand old party.

Reports suggested that the deal was finalised on late Saturday night at the residence of DMK chief MK Stalin. The poll pact will likely be signed by the top leaders of the two parties at the DMK headquarters in Chennai on Sunday.

"After discussion with our high command, we met DMK chief MK Stalin now to finalise the seat-sharing deal. The agreement will be signed Sunday morning at 10 am," Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The Congress and DMK had formed a pre-poll alliance for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. However, the two parties failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing after Congress demanded to contest on 50 seats.

Quoting sources, news agency IANS reported that DMK has declined to give 50 seats to Congress, citing its "Bihar performance", where the party's inability to win enough seats prevented the RJD-led 'mahagatbandhan' from reaching a majority.

The top leaders of the Congress reportedly expressed displeasure over DMK's behaviour during the seat-sharing talks, following which Rahul Gandhi intervened.

"The ball is in their (DMK's) court. Hence, it is the DMK which has to decide (seat-sharing)," Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri said.

While the impasse with Congress continues, the DMK, which is hoping to make a comeback in the state, has allotted 23 seats to allies. MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and CPI have got six each, the IUML three and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi two.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma